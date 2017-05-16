New pizza shop giving away hundreds of pizzas - WNEM TV 5

New pizza shop giving away hundreds of pizzas

PIGEON, MI (WNEM) -

A new pizza shop is giving away hundreds of free pies. 

Cottage Inn is opening a new location in Pigeon and its giving a free, one-topping medium pizza to the first 600 customers. 

There will also be games, prizes and more at the Grand Opening event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

For every pizza sold, the restaurant is donation $1 to the Laker School District. 

