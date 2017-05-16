Battle brewing over plans to cut $66 million from prison budget - WNEM TV 5

Battle brewing over plans to cut $66 million from prison budget

A battle is brewing in Lansing over plans to cut $66 million from the prison budget. 

State senators want to slash that money from the Department of Corrections to make more room for education spending and tax cuts. 

On Monday, the department spoke out against the proposed cuts saying it would lead to low staffing levels that would make prisons unsafe. 

The department also said the budget cuts would have a big impact on inmates once they're released. 

"It does away with a whole host of programs that we're using currently that actually work to further reduce the prison population to provide them with an education, to provide them with job skills so that when they get out, they don't come back," said Chris Gautz, a MDOC spokesperson. 

The MDOC plans to bring up those concerns before the House casts its vote. 

