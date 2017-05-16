DNR wants feedback on plans for 2 state parks in Huron County

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has scheduled an open house to get public comments on a management plan for the Port Crescent and Sleeper state parks in Huron County.
The event will be June 15 and starts at 6 p.m. EDT at the Sleeper State Park Outdoor Center in Caseville.
Both parks are located along Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay in Michigan's "Thumb" region.
The 787-acre Sleeper State Park features ancient dune forests and a secluded campground.
The 600-acre Port Crescent State Park offers 3 miles of sandy shoreline, waterfront campsites and the largest dunes on the eastern side of Michigan.
