DNR wants feedback on plans for 2 state parks in Huron County - WNEM TV 5

DNR wants feedback on plans for 2 state parks in Huron County

Posted: Updated:
Source: DNR Source: DNR
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has scheduled an open house to get public comments on a management plan for the Port Crescent and Sleeper state parks in Huron County.

The event will be June 15 and starts at 6 p.m. EDT at the Sleeper State Park Outdoor Center in Caseville.

Both parks are located along Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay in Michigan's "Thumb" region.

The 787-acre Sleeper State Park features ancient dune forests and a secluded campground.

The 600-acre Port Crescent State Park offers 3 miles of sandy shoreline, waterfront campsites and the largest dunes on the eastern side of Michigan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.