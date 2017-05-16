Search is on for Michigan's next Christmas tree at Capitol

The search is on for the next Christmas tree that will stand outside the Michigan Capitol building.

State officials are seeking nominations of trees that must meet several criteria. The tree must be a spruce or a fir, be at least 55 feet tall and within easy access of a road with no interference from wires.

Also, the owner must donate the tree at no cost.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget officially launched its search Monday. It will work with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing.

Nominations are requested by July 30.

