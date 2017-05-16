Mid-Michigan is about to give summer a test drive

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
The tense situation between police and a man held up inside a local home has ended peacefully.
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland student.
Davison Community School officials report that a fourth-grade student said a man driving a black truck pulled up to her as she was waiting for the bus in the Tiger Run subdivision off M-15.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed five people last week in southeastern Michigan.
A Michigan liposuction doctor has been suspended for health code violations.
A man charged with killing a woman whom he met at a Halloween party admits causing her death, but he insists it was an accident.
Two vehicles suffered extensive damage, and a woman seriously hurt, after a crash in Tuscola County.
A man punched a security guard in the face after he threw up in on the sidewalk and she tried to clean up his mess.
