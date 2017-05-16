Rain ends early, heat turns up this afternoon

After a gorgeous day yesterday, rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder returned to the region during the overnight. While showers are hanging around now, they won't be around the entire day and temperatures will take the headlines later this afternoon.

Today & Tonight

Showers have tapered off to scattered coverage as we enter the later morning hours and will continue to diminish as the morning goes on, ending before lunchtime today. Any activity out there at this point is on the lighter side.

Once the showers move out, a warm front will lift into the region sending the mercury soaring during the afternoon hours. We should be well into the 60s by lunch, with upper 70s to mid 80s away from the lakeshore this afternoon. It will be more humid than we have been, but not overly oppressive.

Skies will also open up this afternoon, which will dry us out quite efficiently. These pleasant skies should last through the evening hours tonight and temperatures will stay mild. Overnight, we only expect them to fall into the 60s.

Wednesday

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday and with an even more mild start, we're expecting temperatures to take another step up tomorrow as well.

Locations that don't reach the 80s on Tuesday have a better shot on Wednesday, and with southwesterly winds, even some of the lakeshore will be reaching well into the 70s tomorrow.

It will remain pleasant into the evening hours of tomorrow and another mild night is ahead, expect lower and middle 60s for lows Wednesday night.

Weekend Preview

After a few days in the 80s, temperatures will take a plunge on Friday after a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan on Thursday. Even with the cooler temperatures, it should still be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We have rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend, but Saturday (at least at this point) looks to be dry through most of the day. Both primary forecasting models that we use, the GFS and European models, have rain arriving 8 PM and after in our western counties late Saturday night.

While exact timing will likely change, what you should take away from this is that your Saturday afternoon plans (for the moment), look to be in pretty good shape. Highs will be cooler than this week, but more seasonal in the upper 60s.

Rain occurs primarily while we're sleeping, but showers will continue on Sunday, likely in scattered fashion.

As always, we will continue to focus on your weekend forecast all week long, because we know it's important to you! Stay tuned for updates!

Rain Over The Next 7 Days

The rain we're seeing this morning is helpful after a dry stretch of weather, but we could use more! Here's the projected rain forecast through Tuesday morning.

