Taking Summer for a test drive

The rain is gone and our skies have been clearing throughout the day. Many areas topped 80 degrees today and we will break 80 tomorrow as well with very little effort. The summer-like weather will be short lived after the passage of a cold front on Thursday and temperatures drop back to reality.

Tonight

No rain tonight, but we will see a few clouds hang around in the sky. Our lows tonight will actually be closer to our normal high for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

I hope your air conditioning works because you will more than likely need it tomorrow. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s, making it feel more like the middle of summer than the middle of May. The exception on 80 degree highs will be near the Lake Huron shoreline where temperatures will be a tad cooler. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday

A cold front passing through Mid-Michigan will help set off a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Before the cold front passes through, we can expect temperatures around 80 degrees once again.

Friday

We dry out briefly for Friday and manage to see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be much cooler however, around 60 degrees.

The Weekend

The weekend won't be a complete wash, but we will see the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Most of Saturday will remain dry before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in late in the day. A better chance to see the rain will be overnight Saturday and into early Sunday. Temperatures for both days will reach the upper 60s to the low 70s.

