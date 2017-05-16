Vandals spray Fenton welcome sign with black graffiti

A community is in shock after their town welcome sign became the target of vandalism.

The “Welcome to Fenton” sign at W. Shiawassee and Elizabeth Street was vandalized over the weekend.

Fenton Police Department posted a photo of the sign to Facebook show it sprayed with black graffiti.

Officials said the signs have since been replaced.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or who may be responsible is asked to call the department at 810-629-5311.

