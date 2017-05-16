VIDEO: SUV crashes through Flint Twp. business

Authorities are looking to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video crashing an SUV through a local business.

It happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at My Device Doctors, located in the 4000 block of Corunna Road in Flint Township. The business buys, sells and repairs electronics such as iPhones, iPads, tablets and computers.

The owner of the business, Joshua Elder, said surveillance video shows the SUV crashing through the building, causing $30,000 to $50,000 worth of damage to the store. Elder said the driver, a man, tried to exit the vehicle but a work bench blocked his door.

The man then backed out of the building and drove off.

The vehicle is believed to be a lighter colored Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition.

Officials don't know whether the crash was intentional or if the driver was under the influence, Elder said.

Elder said his team is working to figure out if customers' devices were damaged in the crash. He said he will be reaching out to individual customers to discuss any possible solutions as soon as possible.

If you have urgent repairs or concerns, Elder said his Fenton location is open today.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flint Township Police at 810-600-3250.

