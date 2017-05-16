LARA: Suspended doctor performed liposuction in pole barn

A Michigan liposuction doctor has been suspended for health code violations.

On May 12, 2017, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended Dr. Bradley Bastow’s osteopathic physician’s license after an investigation by Attorney General Bill Schuette's office.

Officials with LARA said Bastow, of Glenn, Michigan, committed several violations including performing liposuction for a woman in an unfinished pole barn.

According to court documents, on April 20, 2017, Bastow removed fat from under the woman’s skin, and then poured the fat down the pole barn's regular sink drain instead of disposing it in a biohazard storage container or sterile sewage system.

The remaining fat was put into baggies that were placed in a clear plastic container without a lid and no biohazard markings or symbols, documents said.

Investigators also said the patient’s mother and sister were able to sit with her during the procedure.

According to the complaint, at one point the mother and sister became concerned because the patient appeared drowsy and going in and out of consciousness.

As a result, the family called for an ambulance.

“Our investigation found that Dr. Bastow’s conduct was negligent, incompetent and lacked good moral character,” said LARA Director Shelly Edgerton. “Our top priority is the health and safety of Michiganders, and the dangerous and deplorable conditions of Dr. Bastow’s facility warranted an immediate suspension of his medical license.”

According to the website for Body Laser Sculpting, Bastow was born in Massachusettes and graduated Michigan State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He attended Oakland University and received his MBA and completed Medical School at University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri where he received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree.

Bastow has been offering minimally invasive cosmetic procedures at his medical spa since 1989.

“People ask me all the time, how did a Cardiologist begin performing cosmetic procedures?" his website said.

The following are violations against Bastow, according to the attorney general's office:

Performing liposuction procedures in unsanitary conditions in an unfinished pole barn;

Improperly disposing and storing medical waste;

Improperly dispensing and recording the dispensing of controlled substances;

Improperly comingling human and animal drugs; and

Taking a controlled substance from the facility for personal use.

To view the Suspension Order and Administrative Complaint visit here.

