87,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into Tittabawassee River

Around 87,000 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Tittabawassee River in Midland over Mother’s Day weekend.

The City of Midland reports that on Sunday, May 14, a leak in a sanitary sewer force main at the M-20 bridge caused the release.

After being notified the Wastewater Treatment Plant staff repaired the leak.

In accordance with state law, the City of Midland said it notified the Michigan Department of Environment Quality and the Midland County Health Department (MCHD).

“Based on available information, the Midland County Health Department does not believe this sewage discharge will have any appreciable impact to the water quality of the Tittabawasee River,” said MCHD Director/Health Officer Mike Krecek. “As a precautionary step, we are conducting bacteriological sampling both upstream and downstream of the spill.”

