GOP leaders still focused on pensions after revenues revised - WNEM TV 5

GOP leaders still focused on pensions after revenues revised

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Republican legislative leaders remain committed to closing the pension system to new teachers and instead giving them a 401(k) after getting mixed news about tax revenues.

Legislative fiscal agencies say school aid collections will be between $286 million and $364 million higher this fiscal year and next than was projected in January. But the general fund -- Michigan's other main account -- will have between $377 million and $492 million less than expected.

GOP lawmakers have left uncommitted hundreds of millions of dollars to potentially transition newly hired teachers away from a pension. Gov. Rick Snyder has reservations.

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said Tuesday the new numbers aren't a surprise and the Senate set aside money for retirement changes and to provide flexibility in budget talks.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.