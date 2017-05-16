GOP leaders still focused on pensions after revenues revised

Republican legislative leaders remain committed to closing the pension system to new teachers and instead giving them a 401(k) after getting mixed news about tax revenues.
Legislative fiscal agencies say school aid collections will be between $286 million and $364 million higher this fiscal year and next than was projected in January. But the general fund -- Michigan's other main account -- will have between $377 million and $492 million less than expected.
GOP lawmakers have left uncommitted hundreds of millions of dollars to potentially transition newly hired teachers away from a pension. Gov. Rick Snyder has reservations.
A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said Tuesday the new numbers aren't a surprise and the Senate set aside money for retirement changes and to provide flexibility in budget talks.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.