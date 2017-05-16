DTE: Our future is sun, wind, natural gas and nuclear

DTE Energy says it will generate all electricity with sun, wind, natural gas and nuclear power by 2040.

The utility announced that carbon emissions will be reduced by more than 80 percent by 2050 as it retires a fleet of coal-fired power plants. The last will be the Monroe station.

Chief Executive Gerry Anderson says climate change is a "big deal" and the "defining policy issue of our era." He says DTE has a responsibility to address it.

Anderson said Tuesday that the transition to new energy will cost $15 billion, which would come from customers through rates. Natural gas and renewables each will eventually supply 40 percent of DTE's electricity, with the rest coming from the Fermi nuclear plant.

DTE provides electricity to southeastern Michigan and the Thumb region.

