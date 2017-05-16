Police: 8-month-old dies from crash

An 8-month-old boy died as a result of a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at 12:12 p.m. on E. Stewart Avenue and the southbound entrance ramp to I-475 in Flint.

Gabrielle Kent was driving through a green light from a stopped position when she was rear ended by a maroon Saturn SL2. Her son Micah Kent, 8-months-old, died as a result of the crash, Flint police said.

Micah was initially listed in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center but later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Saturn is being held at the Flint City Jail.

Police believe drugs and speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

All eastbound lanes on Stewart are closed while police investigate. One westbound lane is open to traffic.

If you have any information you are asked to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.