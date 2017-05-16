Female students push to change leggings ban

A dress code controversy is brewing in Mid-Michigan.

Female students defied a policy against leggings in hopes the district would alter their stance. The dress code policy banning leggings at Tawas High School has been in effect for years, but the students argue it goes too far.

"I hope they lessen the rules on the dress code," said Alissa Clark, student.

She believes her school district needs to loosen up its dress code policy when it comes to leggings.

The dress and grooming section of the school handbook states yoga pants, tights and leggings may not be worn as pants. They may be born under an appropriate skirt of shorts.

Clark believes the rule needs to change. She said some of her fellow classmates don't have the money to buy jeans for school every day.

"Jeans are more expensive than the leggings and the sweat pants and stuff. And more people can afford those," Clark said.

Clark is one of six students who said they had parental permission to speak to TV5.

Another student, Brittany Utter, said teachers are not following the dress code they enforce.

"Some of the teachers that are saying follow the rules, they're wearing leggings themselves," Utter said.

Superintendent Jeff Hutchison painted a different picture.

"Absolutely not. The teachers are expected to abide by the same dress code or even more strict dress code," Hutchison said.

He said the dress code is in place to promote education. It's a document that is reviewed on a yearly basis.

"I think that we'll make good decisions with students moving forward of what is safe, what is allowable and acceptable for society at this time," Hutchison said.

He said any tweaks to the dress code would be in place for next school year.

"Their voices will be heard in those regards," Hutchison said.

The girls hope so. They believe the school should find a better fit for its dress code.

"I understand some of the things that were there, but it needs to change a little," Clark said.

After speaking to TV5 the girls were called into the office and received three hours of detention each. It was not for speaking out against the dress code, but for leaving the school building without permission from administrators. That is a violation of the school's closed campus policy.

