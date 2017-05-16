Experts warn of misuse with fidget spinners

Fidget spinners are the latest craze to sweep the globe.

Experts are warning the toys are not all fun and games.

"I started seeing them for sale in gas stations and for sale in pretty much every store you walk in. And I started hearing how they're sold out and they can't find anymore. And to me, fidgets have been around for decades," said Scott Staszak, pediatric occupational therapist.

Staszak works with plenty of children on focus and said the new craze could be trouble.

"We've used them as therapists in the school system to increase focus and attention, but we use them under strict guidelines and that's the concern that these things are being marketed as more of a toy than a therapeutic device," Staszak said.

As the gadgets continue to gain popularity, Staszak's concerns are growing that the spinners are in the hands of children who don't need them. He said it could have some negative consequences.

"So if using a high stem device like a fidget, it may produce a dependence on high levels of stimulation and it will create a distraction. Often times if they're used for play and then therapy," Staszak said.

As the trend spreads the spinners are starting to be spruced up, creating an even bigger distraction.

"I know they're coming out with second generation ones that light up, ones that produce sound and when those things happen they're creating a more stimulating environment, but a more distracting environment," Staszak said.

