Three Cardinals Earn D2CCA All-Midwest Region Honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Three Saginaw Valley State University Softball players have earned Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Midwest Region honors for their performances during the 2017 season.

Courtney Reeves was selected to the All-Midwest Region First Team at the designated player position while Meredith Rousse and Samantha Willman earned Second Team All-Midwest Region honors at the second base and pitcher positions, respectively.

Reeves continued her record-setting season into the 2017 NCAA Division II Midwest Regional #2 Tournament, where she tacked-on three more home runs to bring her school single season record total to 15. She tied for the team lead with 44 RBI while hitting .351 in 151 at bats. Reeves added nine doubles, 33 runs and 16 walks while posting a slugging percentage of .709. The 15 home runs rank her 5th in the SVSU career category after just one season.

Rousse remained hot at the plate as well for Saginaw Valley, notching her first career multi-home run game in the team's 8-0 victory over Grand Valley State in the regional tournament. She finished the season with a team-best .436 average, ranking 4th in the GLIAC. Her eight home runs are a new career-high and that figure ranks 5th in the league. Rousse led the team with 49 runs, 23 stolen bases and 28 walks while tying for the team-high in doubles with 17. She added 34 RBI and now has 15 career home runs as well, tying her for 5th with Reeves and fellow teammate Aubree Mouthaan. She currently ranks 4th in career batting average (.348).

Willman had a sensational senior season in the circle, helping lead the Cardinals to the Midwest Regional finals appearance. She posted an overall record of 21-8, recording a 2.11 ERA. She had 167 strikeouts in her 195.1 innings pitched, striking-out 5.98 batters per game. She went the distance in 21 of her 31 games that she started. Her 21 victories rank her 2nd in the GLIAC. Willman ranks 7th all-time at SVSU with her 284 strikeouts and 2.39 ERA.

Saginaw Valley claimed its first GLIAC Tournament Championship since the 2009 season and competed in the Midwest Regional title game for the first time since the 2011 campaign. The Cardinals set new team records with 93 doubles this season and 46 home runs. SVSU finished with an overall record of 37-16.

Reeves, being selected to the first team, will now be put on the D2CCA All-American ballot. The 2017 D2CCA All-American teams will be announced on Wednesday, May 24.

