Future Spirit Players Shine at Prospect Camp

SAGINAW, Mich. – After missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons, the Saginaw Spirit made the first step to putting the 2016-17 season behind them with the opening of Prospect Camp on Saturday morning at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena in Saginaw, Michigan.

33 prospects from across Ontario and the United States met in Saginaw during the two-day showcase in front of Spirit brass. Fans eager to see the latest edition of the Saginaw Spirit flocked to the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena to watch 2016 first round pick Blade Jenkins from Jackson, Michigan steal the show, netting three goals and adding four assists to lead the camp in scoring. 2017 third round pick Ryan Stepien from Stoney Creek, Ontario led the camp in goals with five. Stepien’s speed paired with silky hands made him tough for the Team White squad to handle.

Physical play from big Defensemen Caleb Everett (6th round, ’16 Draft) for Team Blue and Joe Kennedy (4th round, ’17 U-17 Draft) for Team White had both team’s forwards on edge throughout the camp. Leading the camp in scoring amongst defenseman was 2017 seventh round pick Mason Millman from London, Ontario, who’s five assists, not only led all defenseman, but tied him with forward Mitch Morrison (5th round, ’16 Draft) for the most assists in the entire camp.

Goaltending saw 2016 11th round pick Tyler Masternak from Oshawa, Ontario posts the best numbers stopping nearly 94% of the shots he faced in his three 25-minutes halves. Carter Tahk (14th round, ’17 U-17 Draft) from Orangeville, Ontario showed well in his first skate with the Spirit organization stopping 91% of the shots he faced during the camp.

