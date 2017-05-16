Man convicted of murder in killing after Halloween party - WNEM TV 5

Man convicted of murder in killing after Halloween party

MONROE, Mich. (AP) -

A man who admits he killed a woman after a Halloween party in Michigan and stashed her body in the woods has been convicted of first-degree murder.

There was no dispute that Daniel Clay killed 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck in Monroe County in 2014. But jurors had to decide Tuesday whether it was intentional or an accident as he claimed.

Clay faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

He claimed Bruck was accidentally asphyxiated in his car during aggressive sex after a night of booze and drugs at a Halloween party in Frenchtown Township. But prosecutor Michael Roehrig said Bruck's facial injuries showed Clay beat her.

During his closing argument, Roehrig grasped the neck of a rubber dummy to illustrate his point. He says Bruck "didn't die accidentally."

