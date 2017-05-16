WWII veteran wins Tigers season tickets

Lottery Commissioner, Aric Nesbitt, poses for a photo with Home Run Riches winner Stanley Jastrzembski and his son Mark Jastrzembski. (Source: Michigan Lottery)

A 94-year-old World War II veteran received the gift of a lifetime.

Stanley Jastrzembski received a Home Run Riches ticket for his birthday and his ticket was selected as a winner of 2018 Detroit Tigers season tickets.

"Winning makes me feel like $1 million,” Jastrzembski said. “This is a great gift!”

His ticket was bought at the Wesco on 1858 Ruddiman Drive in North Muskegon. His raffle number was selected in the Home Run Riches April 12 bonus drawing, the Michigan lottery said.

Jastrzembski, a lifelong Tigers fan, opted to take the cash prize of about $10,000 instead of the tickets.

“I’ve loved the Tigers my whole life,” Jastrzembski said. “I’ve cheered for them no matter their record.”

The lottery and the Tigers gave Jastrzembski tickets to attend a game later this year.

“I can’t wait to get to the ballpark to see them play,” he said.

