U.S. Rep. Kildee calls for independent investigation of Trump, Russia

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee called for an independent investigation into the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

Kildee's call came after a New York Times article reported President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the Michael Flynn investigation.

Flynn is the former national security advisor.

"@POTUS interfering with an ongoing FBI investigation is an abuse of power," Kildee tweeted out Tuesday night.

The White House has disputed the New York Time's reports.

