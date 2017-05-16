Six Cardinals Earn USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

announced the All-Region honorees for the 2016-17 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field season.

Six Saginaw Valley State University track & field student-athletes were named to their respective All-Midwest Region teams, with four men and two women earning the accolades.

The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each of the members of the regions' top-3 relay teams. The regions used for this award – Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West – match those used during the indoor track & field season.

Men

Sam Black

High Jump - 5th in region | 6' 8.75" | Bryan Clay Invitational

Javelin - 5th in region | 177' 2" | GLIAC Outdoor Championships

Decathlon - 1st in region | 6,907 | GLIAC Outdoor Championships

Ryan Kelly

Shot Put - 5th in region | 56' 11.5" | Davenport Last Chance Meet (School Record)

Jullane Walker

100 Meters - 3rd in region | 10.40 | Cal State L.A. Twilight Open (School Record)

Jordan Walters

800 Meters - 5th in region | 1:52.20 | Bryan Clay Invitational

Women

Taylor Stepanski

1,500 Meters - 3rd in region | 4:23.37 | Bucknell Bison Classic (Auto Qualifier)

800 Meters - 4th in region | 2:08.63 | Bucknell Bison Classic

Lauren Huebner

400 Hurdles - 4th in region | 1:01.38 | GLIAC Outdoor Championships

Saginaw Valley awaits the official announcement for the participants in the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships, which is set to be made on Tuesday (May 16).

