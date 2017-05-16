Firebirds’ Alex Peters Awarded Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy

Toronto, ON – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Flint Firebirds defenceman Alex Peters is the 2016-17 recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy.



Peters was chosen for the award by a media selection committee as the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey and community that Mickey demonstrated.



“I am very honoured to receive the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy," said Peters. "It is a prestigious award, with special meaning named in memory of a great person. I would like to thank the Firebirds' coaching staff and my fellow teammates for believing in me as captain, because the way I see it, we had a room full of leaders that all stepped up when they needed to. I would also like to say thank you to the Renaud family for giving us an example like Mickey to try to live up to.”



Peters was the first captain named in Firebirds history, given the ‘C’ prior to the 2015-16 season when the team relocated from Plymouth. Affectionately known as ‘Captain Petey’, he quickly became a public figure around Flint and Genesee County large in part to his mature approach to leadership, but also as the club’s community spokesman. During his two years as Firebirds captain, Peters was a two-time recipient of the club’s Humanitarian Award leading events such as the ‘Firebirds Fight Hunger’ campaign, spearheading teddy bear donations to children’s organizations, headlining the club’s reading program, and making countless visits to local hospitals to visit patients on his own time.



“Alex is a special person and was a huge part of the turnaround for the Flint Firebirds,” said Head Coach Ryan Oulahen. “He is responsible for setting a great culture on and off the ice. His work habits, positive outlook, relentless approach to getting better, attention to detail, determination, sincere demeanor, maturity and overall competitiveness are just a few of the characteristics Alex shows on and off the ice on a daily basis. Alex took great pride in leading a group of young men who were looking to prove people wrong. He believed in Flint and the process it took to put Flint on the map.”



On the ice, the 20-year-old from Blyth, Ont., helped the Firebirds earn the club’s first post-season berth with an improvement of 12 wins and 26 more points than their inaugural campaign. Peters was a veteran of five OHL seasons with the organization including three as a Whaler after being chosen in the second round of the 2013 OHL Priority Selection. He played in 239 career games accumulating 14 goals and 57 assists for 71 points while achieving career-highs during 2016-17 in all offensive categories (10-24—34) and dressing in all 68 games. He also received high praise in the Western Conference Coaches Poll finishing second in the Best Defensive Defenceman category.



Peters becomes the ninth recipient of the award following Michael Webster of the Barrie Colts who received the award last season. Past recipients also include Max Domi (London Knights 2015), Matt Finn (Guelph Storm 2014), Colin Miller (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 2013), Andrew Agozzino (Niagara IceDogs 2012), Ryan Ellis (Windsor Spitfires 2011), John Kurtz (Sudbury Wolves 2010), and the Whalers’ Chris Terry who won the inaugural award for the 2008-09 season.



Nomination forms are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team captains. The selection committee consists of a panel of four, representing media from each OHL division.



The Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy will be formally presented to Peters at the OHL Awards Ceremony on Thursday June 8 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Copyright Flint Firebirds 2017. All rights reserved.