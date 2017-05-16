Bill targets people importing animals with wasting disease - WNEM TV 5

Bill targets people importing animals with wasting disease

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The House has passed a bill that would increase penalties for bringing animal carcasses with chronic wasting disease into Michigan.

The crime would be a misdemeanor with fines from $500 to $2,000 and a possible 90-day jail sentence. It would be illegal to import infected deer, elk, moose or other animals.

Chronic wasting disease is a contagious neurological disorder that is fatal to animals. The bill was approved Tuesday and now goes to the Senate.

It was sponsored by late state Rep. John Kivela, a Democrat from Marquette who died last week. He was especially concerned about wasting disease spreading to herds in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.