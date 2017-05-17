Dramatic display serves as warning for high school students

Authorities hope a dramatic display will be the reality check students need to stay safe.

A vehicle is on display at Lapeer High School on Saginaw Street in Lapeer as a warning about drinking and driving.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department said it’s the same vehicle that crashed in 2014 with two brothers inside. One brother was killed and the other went to prison for his death.

“Unfortunately, the most recent statistic have shown an increase in traffic fatalities. Intoxicated driving involving either alcohol, illicit drugs, or prescription medication are a contributing factor in numerous traffic fatalities,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

With upcoming proms and graduations, officials hope the dramatic display will service as a warning and reminder to students.

“Intoxicated driving takes lives, ruins friends, and destroys families. Hopefully this tragic situation will have an impact and ultimately save a life,” police said.

