Study: Future of wheat, barley could impact economy

It's the most wildly grown crop on the planet, but now it could be in danger.

New research shows climate change could play a huge factor in worldwide wheat and barley production.

According to researchers at UC Davis and Cornell University, small increases in temperature would likely cause wheat and barley yields to decline by up to 33 percent by the end of the century.

"Climate change is going to have impacts on a lot of crops, potentially. But, grains are some of the biggest sources of calories for human consumption, so they're particularly important," one researcher said.

A decrease in grain production would have a definite impact on the economy. It would mean paying higher prices for things like cereal, bread, beer and dog food because of lower production.

