Saginaw animal control officers can now carry guns for self-defense

The job just got a little safer for some of the men and women that work to protect one Mid-Michigan community.

Saginaw County Animal Control officers will now be allowed to carry a gun.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to give officers the option, saying they feel the decision was long overdue.

"I am ecstatic. I have a relief that I can go home at night and not worry about my officers out there at two o'clock in the morning and know that they're protected,” said Lisa Stoffel, director of the Saginaw County Animal Care Center.

Stoffel said it is not just dogs her officers need protection from, but officers often encounter even more aggressive animal owners.

The officers will undergo CPL training with a certified instructor.

Animal control officers in Genesee County also carry guns and officers in Bay County have just completed CPL training.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.