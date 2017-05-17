Saginaw animal control officers can now carry guns for self-defense

Fidget spinners are the latest craze to sweep the globe. Experts are warning the toys are not all fun and games.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
When Youngstown, Ohio police officers woke up Christmas morning, they didn’t expect to find the body of a 9-year-old, much less one who died from a cocaine overdose.More >
A dress code controversy is brewing in Mid-Michigan. Female students defied a policy against leggings in hopes the district would alter their stance.More >
"Roseanne," one of TV's rare working-class comedies, will return to ABC two decades after it wrapped its hit run and with star Roseanne Barr and the rest of the cast intact, the network said Tuesday in announcing its 2017-18 season plans.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Several retirees who earned benefits and pensions while working for Saginaw County could now lose some of those benefits.More >
Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at half-staff Wednesday at state buildings and within the Capitol complex to honor probation agent Candice Dunn who was among five people killed in a traffic crash.More >
A Michigan liposuction doctor has been suspended for health code violations.More >
The cookie monster is real and her name is Leah Ann Vick, 26, of Pike, Kentucky, after police say she allegedly stole $15,000 worth of cookies.More >
