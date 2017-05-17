Chance of Isolated storms Thursday

Summer-like heat continued for Mid-Michigan today giving us another day in the 80s! Many locations this afternoon reached the middle 80s and it felt more like July rather than May. We are going to see a chance for a few rumbles of thunder as we head into Thursday followed by a return to more seasonable temps by the end of the week.

Tonight

As you head out the door this evening, you'll be greeted with a blast of summer air. We saw highs in the middle and even upper 80s this afternoon! These temps are more normal for July rather than May so enjoy them while they last.

In addition to the summer heat we also have the summer humidity. Dew points were in the 60s earlier and are beginning to fall into the 50s. It's not oppressive outside, but it is a little sticky and you'll notice it when you head outdoors. Thankfully winds are on the breezy side tonight coming from the southwest 15-25 mph sustained. The winds should give us a nice breeze.

Your evening plans look wonderful as we are avoiding any wet weather. So all your outdoor plans can go off without a hitch. Temperatures will stay mild through the overnight. Expect lows to fall into the middle 60s again.

Most of us remain dry through the overnight as well, but as that system to our west continues to inch closer to us, an isolated shower or storm isn't impossible very late tonight/early tomorrow morning. We'll keep a slight chance in the forecast tonight.

Thursday

We'll be off to another mild start heading into Thursday and temperatures should be well above average for one more day tomorrow. We'll wake up to temps in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Despite an increase in clouds tomorrow highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs tomorrow, but specific temperatures for your hometown will be dependent on the arrival of the cold front that will be passing through tomorrow.

Along the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Storms tomorrow will likely stay below severe limits, but the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather. This means severe weather would be very isolated.

The main hazards with any stronger storms tomorrow would be damaging wind gusts and hail. As always, we'll keep an eye on this and keep you informed of any changes, for better or worse.

The best chance to see any strong storms tomorrow will be between noon to about 4 PM. Showers and storms end Thursday evening and we'll see quiet conditions settle in for Friday. Lows will be much cooler behind the front Thursday night, falling into the 40s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.