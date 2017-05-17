Changes are coming...

Summer-like heat continued for Mid-Michigan today giving us another day in the 80s! Many locations this afternoon reached the middle 80s and it felt more like July rather than May. We are going to see a chance for a few rumbles of thunder as we head into Thursday followed by a return to more seasonable temps by the end of the week.

Overnight

Muggy and breezy conditions continue overnight, with mostly cloudy skies setting up shop for the night. While the chance is not high, we could scare up an isolated shower or thunderstorm due to our proximity to an area of low pressure over Iowa.

Lows will again only slip to the middle and upper 60s in most locations, with that same detectable amount of humidity in the air. With winds still coming in out of the SSW at 10-20 mph, open windows may be a viable option as you head off to sleep. Depending on your tolerance though, you can always go with the A/C.

Thursday

We'll be off to another mild start heading into Thursday and temperatures should be well above average for one more day tomorrow. We'll wake up to temps in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Despite an increase in clouds tomorrow highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs tomorrow, but specific temperatures for your hometown will be dependent on the arrival of the cold front that will be passing through tomorrow.

Along the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Most storms tomorrow will likely stay below severe limits, but the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather. This means any severe weather would be very isolated.

The main hazards with any stronger storms tomorrow would be damaging wind gusts and hail. As always, we'll keep an eye on this and keep you informed of any changes, for better or worse.

The best chance to see any strong storms tomorrow will be between noon to about 4 PM. Showers and storms end Thursday evening and we'll see quiet conditions settle in for Friday. Lows will be much cooler behind the front Thursday night, falling into the 40s.

Friday

With the passage of Thursday's cold front, we're going to be in for quite a jolt on Friday. Returning high pressure will at least keep our skies on the sunny side, but it's the change in air mass that will really have us reeling. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 50s to around 60 at best, making for a downright chilly day by comparison.

The cooler air won't be coming alone, though. Winds taking a hard turn toward the northeast at 10-15 mph will provide reinforcement and a bit of an extra bite too. We'll recover quickly over the weekend, though!

