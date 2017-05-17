Continued heat for Wednesday

Summer-like heat returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday, giving us our first day in the 80s since April 15th. Many locations yesterday afternoon reached the middle 80s and it looks like we're going to keep that going as we enter the middle of the week.

Today & Tonight

As you head out the door today, you'll be greeted with an incredibly mild morning. Out-the-door temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s and while humidity is noticeable, we're definitely not reaching oppressive values.

Showers and thunderstorms currently to our west will avoid the Mid-Michigan area today, but that system will send a few debris clouds in our direction for today. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for today, which should carry those mild morning temps into the middle 80s this afternoon, with a few upper 80s.

Winds will be gusty out of the southwesterly direction, around 15-25 mph sustained with gusts near 30, which will help our lakeshore areas get in on the warmth as well with offshore flow.

Your evening plans look wonderful as we avoid wet weather again and temperatures will stay mild through the overnight. Expect lows to fall into the middle 60s again during the overnight.

Most of us remain dry through the overnight, but as that system to our west continues to inch closer to us, an isolated shower or storm isn't impossible overnight. We'll keep a slight chance in the forecast.

Thursday

We'll be off to another mild start heading into Thursday and temperatures should be well above average for one more day tomorrow.

Most temperatures will be near the upper 70s to around 80 for highs tomorrow, but specific temperatures for your hometown will be dependent on the arrival of the cold front that will be passing through tomorrow.

Along the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Storms tomorrow will likely stay below severe limits, but the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather. This means severe weather would be very isolated. The map is below.

The main hazards with any stronger storms would be damaging wind gusts and hail. As always, we'll keep an eye on this and keep you informed of any changes, for better or worse.

Showers and storms end Thursday evening and we'll see quiet conditions settle in for Friday. Lows will be much cooler behind the front Thursday night, falling into the 40s.

