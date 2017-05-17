Strong winds and warm today

We continued our summer-like stretch of weather on Wednesday, with middle 80s showing up just about everywhere in Mid-Michigan yesterday. Even Oscoda got in on the hot temperatures, reaching into the upper 80s with 89.

We'll see one more warm day today, but changes will be on the way later on tonight, with much cooler temperatures tomorrow morning.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola until 8 PM Thursday.

Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH will be possible, with the strongest gusts expected from now until around 5 PM. Difficult driving for high profile vehicles will be possible, along with a few power outages.

Today & Tonight

A few scattered showers moved through to our north earlier this afternoon with the occasional heavy down pour and gusty winds as the cold front moves through. Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening along and south of the I-69 corridor. Despite the chance, we're expecting the coverage of showers and storms to be far and few between and a lot of us will get through the day completely dry.

We're seeing a mix of sun and clouds in the meantime, which has helped guide our temperatures into the lower 80s again today from the Tri-Cities to the south and east. Areas to the north and west of this area are only seeing temperatures in the 70s for today as the cold front is passing through there first keeping the temps cooler.

Strong southwesterly winds though are the big story today. Gusty conditions for everyone this afternoon and evening, with gusts over 45 MPH this afternoon. The strongest gusts are expected from now to 5 PM. Due to this wind, we have Wind Advisories in place, so be prepared for some difficult driving and the possibility of a few power outages. Also watch out for downed power lines or tree limbs and be sure to secure loose objects in the your lawn or they may blow away.

Not only do we have strong winds at the surface, but we have plenty of wind high up. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon may be able to tap into those winds high above us and bring them down to the surface. Because of this, we have a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather today, mainly near the I-69 corridor.

A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather would be isolated, so it's a very low chance. The main risk would be gusty winds along with small hail. The best time for storms would be now until around 6 PM, after that the threat for stronger storms diminishes.

Any rain or storm threat ends tonight as the cold front passes through the area. Behind the front temperatures will cool off rapidly through the evening hours. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s to the north with 40s expected around the Tri-Cities and southward. Patchy frost will be possible north. It will be a shock tomorrow morning with that quick of a cool down so be prepared.

Friday

With the passage of today's cold front, we're going to be in for quite a jolt on Friday. Returning high pressure will at least keep our skies on the sunny side, but it's the change in air mass that will really have us reeling. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 50s to around 60° at best, making for a downright chilly day when compared to our summer like temps from earlier in the week.

The cooler air won't be coming alone, though. Winds taking a hard turn toward the northeast at 10-15 mph will provide reinforcement and a bit of an extra bite too. We'll recover quickly over the weekend, though!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.