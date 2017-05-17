Strong winds continue this evening

Windy and warm has been the theme today. Gusts exceeding 50 mph and temps exceeding 80° at least for one more day. Tomorrow it will be a bit of a shock as temperatures plummet. Thankfully though, the winds should die down.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola until 8 PM Thursday.

Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH are still possible, with the strongest gusts expected until the advisory expires. Difficult driving for high profile vehicles so use caution, along with a few power outages.

Tonight

A windy one for sure across the region this evening. Strong southwesterly winds are the big story tonight. Gusty conditions for everyone this evening, with gusts over 45 MPH still possible for a few more hours. Due to this wind, we have Wind Advisories in place, so be prepared for some difficult driving and the possibility of a few power outages. Also watch out for downed power lines or tree limbs and be sure to secure loose objects in the your lawn or they may blow away. Winds should begin to back off once the sun sets, but it will still be breezy with cool northwest wind 10-20 MPH.

Even though it was windy we were still able to enjoy above normal temperatures for one more day. Highs reached into the upper 70s to lower 80s in the Tri-Cities and points south and east. Now as we head into tonight we are going to feel a change. A cold front is currently working through the state and behind that front temps are much cooler. Lows tonight will fall quickly into the middle and lower 40s for overnight temps.

It will be a shock to the system tomorrow morning with chilly 40s stepping out the door and at the bus stop.

Aside from a few clouds we will remain mainly dry tonight. A few small, isolated showers are possible until about 8 PM. After that we will be all dry for the rest of the night with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday

With the passage of today's cold front, we're going to be in for quite a jolt on Friday. Returning high pressure will at least keep our skies on the sunny side, but it's the change in air mass that will really have us reeling. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 50s to around 60° at best, making for a downright chilly day when compared to our summer like temps from earlier in the week.

The cooler air won't be coming alone, though. Winds taking a hard turn toward the northeast at 10-15 mph will provide reinforcement and a bit of an extra bite too. We'll recover quickly over the weekend, though!

