The winds of change...

Wind, wind, and more wind were the main talking points on our Thursday. From power outages, to downed trees, and even blowing dust, the blustery conditions made for a tough go at times around Mid-Michigan. We're through the worst of it now, will need to be ready for a real shock to the system.

Overnight

Thursday's strong winds will prove to be winds of change. As we continue into the overnight, we'll see the last of the recent Summer air depart behind an advancing cold front. We'll trade in the past few nights of lows in the middle and upper 60s for low and middle 40s by morning. At the same time, that cool air may have a bit of an extra bit with winds shifting into the north at 10-20 mph.

Fortunately, the front will take its leave on a dry note. Outside of the temperature change and wind shift, all we will see out of it will be mostly cloudy skies.

Friday

High pressure over the Dakotas will make a push toward the Great Lakes, but our shot at steady sunshine will prove to be brief. A narrow window of sunnier skies should make an appearance from about mid-morning through lunchtime, but clouds will return during the afternoon.

With the passage of Thursday's cold front though, we're going to be in for quite a jolt. High temperatures will be limited to the middle 50s to around 60° at best, making for a downright chilly day when compared to our recent run of weather.

The cooler air won't be coming alone, though. Winds taking a hard turn toward the northeast at 10-15 mph will provide reinforcement and a bit of an extra bite too. We'll recover quickly over the weekend, though!

