Warm, gusty day ahead

We continued our summer-like stretch of weather on Wednesday, with middle 80s showing up just about everywhere in Mid-Michigan yesterday. Even Oscoda got in on the hot temperatures, reaching into the upper 80s with 89.

We'll see one more warm day today, but changes will be on the way later on tonight, with much cooler temperatures tomorrow morning.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 MPH will be possible, with the strongest gusts expected between 12 PM and 5 PM. Difficult driving for high profile vehicles will be possible, along with a few power outages.

Today & Tonight

We're off and running in the temperature department once again today with out-the-door temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to lower 70s. For perspective, these temperatures are where we should be for highs this time of year.

Scattered showers have moved through the region as well, and as a cold front moves through today, showers and storms will be possible. Despite the chance, we're expecting the coverage of showers and storms to be few and far between and a lot of us will get through today completely dry.

We'll see plenty of sun between any showers, which will guide our temperatures into the lower 80s again today from the Tri-Cities to the south and east. Areas to the north and west of this area where the cold front passes first will only see temperatures in the 70s for today.

Strong southwesterly winds will bring gusty conditions to everyone, with gusts over 40 MPH this afternoon. The strongest gusts are expected from 12 PM to 5 PM. Due to this wind, we have Wind Advisories in place, so be prepared for some difficult driving and the possibility of a few power outages.

Not only do we have strong winds at the surface, but we have plenty of wind aloft. Any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon may be able to tap into those winds bring them down to the surface. Because of this, we have a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather today, mainly near the I-69 corridor.

A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather would be isolated, so it's a very low chance. The main risk would be gusty winds along with small hail.

The rain and storm threat ends tonight as the cold front passes the area tonight, and temperatures will cool off rapidly into the evening hours. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s to the north with 40s expected around the Tri-Cities and southward. Patchy frost will be possible north.

Friday

With the passage of Thursday's cold front, we're going to be in for quite a jolt on Friday. Returning high pressure will at least keep our skies on the sunny side, but it's the change in air mass that will really have us reeling. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 50s to around 60 at best, making for a downright chilly day by comparison.

The cooler air won't be coming alone, though. Winds taking a hard turn toward the northeast at 10-15 mph will provide reinforcement and a bit of an extra bite too. We'll recover quickly over the weekend, though!

