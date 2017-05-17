Reward offered after man breaks into local shelter, abandons dog

Authorities want to identify a man they say broke into a local humane society and abandoned a dog.

It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, May 15.

Beth Wellman, director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said when her workers arrived at the shelter just before 9 a.m. they found the dog in the outdoor kennels.

Wellman said surveillance video showed a man broke into their fenced area and left the dog at about 5 a.m. The man was wearing a “dan dan” sweatshirt or jacket with the hood up.

Wellman said the dog, named “Barley” by the shelter, is a Beagle-mix between six months and one year old. She said he was very scared and nervous when found.

“We would like to find the person obviously because they broke the law but also because we would appreciate more information about this poor dog. He would be a lot more comfortable if someone had only just given us his name,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

Wellman said because the humane society is solely funded on donation and fundraisers, they do require a $25 surrender fee, but the shelter will take the animal and do a payment arrangement if an owner cannot pay the immediate fee.

“Since all animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, microchipped, dewormed, flea treated, ailments treated, etc. the surrender fee is a drop in the bucket towards the total expenses of just basic care for the animal being turned in,” Wellman said.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of the dog owner. If you have information, you can private message the humane society on Facebook, or call the shelter at 989-835-1877.

