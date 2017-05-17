Police: 8-year-old boy injured in dog attack at home - WNEM TV 5

Police: 8-year-old boy injured in dog attack at home

Posted: Updated:
Ambulance Ambulance
DETROIT (AP) -

Police say an 8-year-old boy had wounds all over his body after being attacked by two of his family's dogs at a Detroit home.

Police say the boy and two other children were at a home on the city's east side without adult supervision when the dogs bit him Tuesday. He was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The dogs were seized by animal control officers. The Detroit News reports the boy's mother could face child neglect charges.

Last week, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by multiple dogs outside a home on Detroit's east side. Police say the girl was playing with the dogs and then went outside, where they mauled her.

The Detroit Free Press reports she's still hospitalized.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.