Police: 8-year-old boy injured in dog attack at home

Police say an 8-year-old boy had wounds all over his body after being attacked by two of his family's dogs at a Detroit home.

Police say the boy and two other children were at a home on the city's east side without adult supervision when the dogs bit him Tuesday. He was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The dogs were seized by animal control officers. The Detroit News reports the boy's mother could face child neglect charges.

Last week, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by multiple dogs outside a home on Detroit's east side. Police say the girl was playing with the dogs and then went outside, where they mauled her.

The Detroit Free Press reports she's still hospitalized.

