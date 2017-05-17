3 burned in explosion, fire at Michigan motel - WNEM TV 5

3 burned in explosion, fire at Michigan motel

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: 9&10 News Source: 9&10 News
MANTON, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital with burns following an explosion and fire at a motel in northern Michigan.

The Wexford County Sheriff's Department says the fire was reported about 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Mill Motel in Manton.

Crews responded to extinguish the flames.

Our affiliates at 9&10 News report roughly half of the motel was destroyed by the fire.

The sheriff's department says Wednesday morning that additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.