3 burned in explosion, fire at Michigan motel

Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital with burns following an explosion and fire at a motel in northern Michigan.

The Wexford County Sheriff's Department says the fire was reported about 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Mill Motel in Manton.

Crews responded to extinguish the flames.

Our affiliates at 9&10 News report roughly half of the motel was destroyed by the fire.

The sheriff's department says Wednesday morning that additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BREAKING: Investigators CONFIRM Manton's Green Mill Motel fire caused by an EXPLOSION. #MTM is LIVE on the scene w/ the latest @ 6:30 pic.twitter.com/TYG9Qg6YFL — Courtney Hunter (@__Courtney_H__) May 17, 2017

#BREAKING: #Video of the destroyed Green Mill Motel in Manton after an early morning explosion. 3 airlifted to GR for severe burns. #MTM pic.twitter.com/3BcYX1pG2y — Courtney Hunter (@__Courtney_H__) May 17, 2017

