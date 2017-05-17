Bay City charter school investigates alleged threat by student

Authorities at a local charter school are investigating an alleged threat made by a student on social media.

The incident happened after school hours on Tuesday, May 16.

In an email blast sent out to parents at Bay City Academy at about 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, school officials said a tip was provided concerning a school issue that involved a potential threat on social media.

During their investigation, school officials said police spoke with the student who made the alleged threat and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Details surrounding the threat have not been released, however, school officials said students were never in danger.

“As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this incident very seriously and have acted accordingly, utilizing both school system disciplinary recourse and the juvenile justice system. We are very thankful for the students that brought this situation to our attention,” a statement from Principals Darci Long and Jill Plant said.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school at 989-414-8254 with any questions or concerns.

School officials said if any additional facts present themselves, they will make sure to communicate with parents in “a timely manner.”

Bay City Academy is a K-10 tuition-free public charter school that is ranked in the 83rd percentile in the Michigan Department of Education's Top to Bottom Rankings.

The following is the full email sent to parents:

