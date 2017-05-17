Can you identify this man wanted in a criminal investigation? - WNEM TV 5

Can you identify this man wanted in a criminal investigation?

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a man wanted in a criminal investigation.

Saginaw Township Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook. He appears to be leaving a store carrying items in his hands.

The man was seen wearing a dark jacket with his hood up and possibly black basketball shorts.

Police have not released details about what crime he allegedly committed.

If you can identify the man, please call 989-791-7226. 

