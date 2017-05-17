WantedWednesday: Joshua Wrona

Authorities need your help finding a man wanted for several crimes in Midland County.

This week’s #WantedWednesday is Joshua Wrona. The 34-year-old is wanted for three counts of larceny, shoplifting, and a parole violation, police said.

Wrona is described as 5’7” tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

