#WantedWednesday: Joshua Wrona

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

Authorities need your help finding a man wanted for several crimes in Midland County.  

This week’s #WantedWednesday is Joshua Wrona. The 34-year-old is wanted for three counts of larceny, shoplifting, and a parole violation, police said.

Wrona is described as 5’7” tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

