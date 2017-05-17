Funeral arrangements set for Freeland teen shot, killed

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a local teen who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day.

Police believe the shooting occurred following a bonfire at a home on N. River Road in Tittabawassee Township.

The teen, identified as 16-year-old Michael Dennis, was found in the basement of the home about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. Investigators said alcohol may have played a role in his death.

Detectives were interviewing fellow students who were at the scene at the time of the death to try and figure out if the shooting was intentional or an accident. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting weren't immediately released, but police said the gun was registered to the Dennis' residence.

Michael was a sophomore at Freeland High School where he was an honor roll student, played football and ran on the track team.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Freeland.

A private burial will be held Friday.

