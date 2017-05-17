#WantedWednesday: Searching for Joshua Wrona - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Joshua Wrona


Joshua Wrona (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Joshua Wrona (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He's wanted for shoplifting, a parole violation, and another charge, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 34-year-old Joshua Wrona.

Wrona is about 5’7” and weighs around 190 pounds.

He’s wanted for 3 counts of Larceny, shoplifting and a Parole Violation.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

