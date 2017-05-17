School investigating 'specific and potentially dangerous verbal threat' against students

Midland Public Schools is investigating after a “specific and potentially dangerous verbal threat” was allegedly made by a student

It happened Tuesday at Northeast Middle School.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Principal Dirk DeBoer said the threat was made by a student “to several classmates”.

DeBoer went on to say that the students informed teachers who passed the information along to the administration.

While details weren’t released, the district said that the “situation is being handled and all students are safe”; stating the student who was involved in making the alleged threat will not be in school and that the district is getting support from the Youth Intervention Specialist and Community Mental Health.

The letter also states that the district is still investigating some details.

TV5 spoke to Midland Superintendent Michael Sharrow who didn’t offer any additional information outside of what was released in the letter.

Midland Police confirm they were made aware of the situation, but said the school is handling the matter internally.

