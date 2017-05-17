Detroit-area motorist knocked out by concrete from I-696

Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit woman was knocked unconscious by a football-sized chunk of concrete on Interstate 696.
Lt. Mike Shaw says the concrete flew up from the roadway, crashed through a windshield and struck the woman in the side of the head as she drove on the freeway about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. He says the woman lost control of her car and collided with into another vehicle.
Shaw says the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other motorist wasn't hurt.
Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said a patching crew fixed the hole in the highway after the crash. She says the deteriorating condition of the road is an ongoing concern.
