Detroit fire officials investigating racist online posts

A Detroit Fire Department official has been placed on administrative leave without pay after a civil rights organization said it found racist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic social media posts purportedly written by him.

Michigan's chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the writer of the posts boasted he is a captain in the fire department's Emergency Medical Services division.

It says the written content targeted immigrants, Muslims and other minority groups, and offensive images were taken at a Detroit fire station.

The council says some Muslims in the city's EMS division are directly supervised by the fire official.

Fire Commissioner Eric Jones says in a statement that the posts "are profoundly disturbing" and are being investigated.

The employee has not been charged and his name wasn't released by fire officials.

