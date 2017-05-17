Sheriff's office searches for home invasion suspect

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a home invasion suspect.

A man broke into a home on the 7000 block of S. Lakeshore Road in Worth Township about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The resident was home when the suspect forced his way in, the sheriff's office said. Once the suspect realized somebody was home he left the scene.

The suspect was described as 5'8"-6'. He has smooth blonde hair in a mushroom style. He was wearing a dark ball cap, dark blue tank top and tan shorts. The suspect possibly left the scene on a small dirty bike.

If you have any information on the break in or the suspect you are asked the call the sheriff's office at 810-648-2000 extension 2.

