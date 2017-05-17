'Not So Pure Michigan' commercial makes fun of Detroit's QLINE - WNEM TV 5

'Not So Pure Michigan' commercial makes fun of Detroit's QLINE

DETROIT (WNEM) -

"The Motor City has declared its comeback official with the QLINE," the Not So Pure Michigan commercial starts.

The QLINE is a new streetcar system in downtown Detroit.

"The QLINE spans three miles and can reach top speeds of nearly 30 miles per hour. And with a wait time of only 25 minutes, the train's downtown commute now rivals the walking pace of a 62-year-old woman," the commercial says.

Watch the satirical commercial below or click here.

