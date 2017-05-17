'Not So Pure Michigan' commercial makes fun of Detroit's QLINE

"The Motor City has declared its comeback official with the QLINE," the Not So Pure Michigan commercial starts.

The QLINE is a new streetcar system in downtown Detroit.

"The QLINE spans three miles and can reach top speeds of nearly 30 miles per hour. And with a wait time of only 25 minutes, the train's downtown commute now rivals the walking pace of a 62-year-old woman," the commercial says.

Watch the satirical commercial below or click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.