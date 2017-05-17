Community comes together to renovate disabled veteran's home

A disabled military veteran received help with his crumbling home.

TV5 first introduced you to Gregory Shack in March. People who saw his story decided to pitch in with a major renovation.

"I'm a little overwhelmed. It's surprising. It's awesome. He's gonna come home to a new home," said John Shack, Gregory's son.

It is a happy ending, or as some would call it, a brand new beginning for the local disabled veteran.

Shack's home was literally crumbling around him when TV5 first told his story.

"The furnace and the plumbing. I know the floor was rotting from the plumbing in the kitchen. The cabinets were falling apart," John Shack said.

Since TV5's original story things have been looking up thanks to an outpouring of community support.

Dozens of volunteers with the Home Depot were hard at work on Wednesday to make some major repairs to his home.

"We're going to be putting in a ramp for him so he can get out of the house, a new kitchen, appliances, flooring, paint, cleaning up the yard. Hopefully make this home a little better for him," said Don Mandeville, district manager with Home Depot.

John Shack said his dad is in the hospital, but he can't wait to get out and come home to see all of the new improvements.

"He is probably the crankiest patient. He's trying to get home so bad," John Shack said.

John Shack said he is looking forward to seeing his dad's face when he walks into his newly renovated home for the first time.

"I know he's going to be so surprised and overwhelmed with joy. He won't believe it. I can't wait to see his reaction when he comes home," he said.

