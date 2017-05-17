House approves electronic data protection resolution - WNEM TV 5

House approves electronic data protection resolution

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

State lawmakers are looking at a measure that would prohibit police and other law enforcement officers from unlawfully searching through and confiscating electronic data and communications.

The Michigan House unanimously passed a joint resolution Wednesday that would amend the state constitution to add electronic data to the list of private property items needing warrants before being searched or collected.

Items would include a person's cellphone, computer, iPad or other electronics.

The measure now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.

State Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, says residents want their privacy protected. He adds that a state Senate vote would be similar to the House's passage of the resolution.

To go before voters in the next general election, the resolution must be approved by two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.