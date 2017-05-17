Former Western Michigan football player reaches plea deal

A former Western Michigan University football player has reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to armed robbery.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports 19-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio, entered the plea Friday. Court documents say prosecutors dropped charges of home invasion and larceny and won't pursue a firearm charge.

A sentencing agreement calls for White to serve 38 months to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 3 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

Co-defendant Ronald George of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty in March to armed robbery. He's due to be sentenced May 22.

White and George were accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint last August after planning to smoke marijuana with her. The two were dismissed from the football team following their arrests.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.